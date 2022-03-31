The Parking Zone – March 2022

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

Virginia rest area closure in April

Truckers who plan to stop at the Ladysmith Rest Area off of Interstate 95 southbound at mile marker 108 need to update their plans. The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that it will close the truck parking area for several weeks, perhaps a few months, beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

However, this is not necessarily bad news. The closure is to pave the way for construction crews to pave more parking spaces. Once complete, the truck parking area will more than double in size from 20 parking spaces to 45 spaces.

Trucks and other commercial vehicles will not be able to access or park along the I-95 shoulder or rest area ramps during construction. VDOT encourages truck drivers to use the most convenient alternate parking lot. A full list of VDOT’s safety rest areas and welcome centers can be found here.

City DEMANDS truck parking

You read that correctly. The Brattleboro Reformer is reporting that the Board of Selectmen in Chesterfield, N.H., is demanding that a company install truck parking spaces. The board issued a letter to United Natural Foods demanding it build parking spaces for trucks coming in and out of the warehouse facility. Currently, the facility has no truck parking.

Why is the city demanding truck parking? According to the report, trucks are illegally parking on Route 9 when waiting to load or unload. Rather than fine truckers or otherwise give them the boot, the city government is ordering the company causing the headache to fix it. This is the kind of hardline action we need to see from local governments when addressing truck parking.

Canadian city leader calls truckers ‘pigs’

There has been a lot of emotion around truck parking at city government meetings, but one council member in Sicamous, British Columbia, may have crossed the line. A nearby truck stop parking area usually reaches full capacity, forcing some drivers to park on the side of road, many of whom are throwing their trash on the ground.

According to the Salmon Arm Observer, one council member said, “We got a lot of support for the truckers through COVID and the rest of it, but they’re still pigs. That’s the truth of it.”

Rather than solve the problem with more truck parking, the council feels that attacking the character of the general trucker population is a better idea.

Is your refrigerator running?

Then you better shut it off and go somewhere else. Watch the short video below for context:

We can argue about it being a slow news day for Queen City News considering it is sending television news crews to cover a single truck parking event. However, the damage has been done, and now one bad apple may spoil the whole bunch. Do not park illegally, but if you do for whatever reason, maybe be as inconspicuous as possible by shutting down the reefer unit. Just a thought.

Lack of truck parking costs trucker $1 million

DeSoto County in Mississippi is looking to add truck parking spaces, but for one local trucker, it’s too late. The DeSoto Times-Tribune reports that a local contractor had to turn down a $1 million “contract hauling equipment parts for Caterpillar because there was no place he could park his truck securely in the city.”

According to The DeSoto Times-Tribune, the city prohibits overnight parking on city streets or in commercial parking lots. The trucker approached the city about the problem, which recognizes the national truck parking crisis. Tip of the cap to Southaven, Miss., city leaders for addressing the issue, and tip of the cap to The DeSoto Times-Tribune for taking the time to research the topic of truck parking and including that info in the story.

Georgia city gets canceled over truck parking ordinance

Tifton, Ga. police made a 21st century mistake by posting about parking restrictions on Facebook. In a deleted Facebook post, the police department reminded residents that trucks are not allowed to park in residential areas. As the internet is infamous for, people began to heavily criticize the move.

Hundreds of comments poured in. Most were against the parking ordinance, claiming the city code is unfair to residents who are truckers. One commenter said if a resident pays property taxes, then they should be allowed to park their truck at home. Undeterred, Tifton police appear poised to start enforcing the parking ban.

North Carolina town increases truck parking enforcement

Parking illegally in High Point, N.C., may not be worth the risk. According to The High Point Enterprise, city leaders are thinking about raising fines and towing trucks what are illegally parked. City code prohibits vehicles longer than 24 feet or weighing more than 14,000 pounds from parking in residential zoning districts.

A hit-and-run investigator for the High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is suggesting a six-month information campaign to publicize any stepped-up enforcement. The Public Safety Committee also discussed including information about available truck parking areas inside utility bills.



Proposed truck stop in Georgia

A developer is proposing a truck stop in Statham, Ga., near state Route 316, according to Mainstreet News. Introduced last summer, the project has been delayed because the developer appears not to understand how the proposal process works, including not having required traffic studies. That aside, the city is onboard and hopes to have the truck stop completed sometime next year.

Niagara truck stop update

In the December edition, The Parking Zone mentioned a truck stop proposal in Niagara, N.Y. At the time, the proposal appeared to receive some pushback. Now, things are looking up. Niagara County is helping the developer apply for a $300,000 state grant, The Buffalo News reports. If granted, the truck stop will be much closer to becoming reality. The proposed truck stop will be located at Porter Road off of Interstate 190.

Michigan town considers truck stop

City officials in Attica Township, Mich., are entertaining the idea of being home to a new truck stop, according to The County Press. If approved, it will be located off of Interstate 69 about an hour north of Detroit. It could be a bumpy road ahead. A previous proposal for a service station in the town was shot down, perhaps indicating how the Road Commission may act on the proposed truck stop.

New Big Three locations

Of the Big Three truck stops – Love’s, Pilot Co. and TravelCenters of America – Love’s is the only company with new locations in March, adding more than 160 much-needed truck parking spaces to the infrastructure:

Love’s at 1129 Smokey Mountain Lane (Interstate 40, Exit 432) in Newport, Tenn. (70 truck parking spaces).

Love’s at 6201 Shortman Road (Interstate 90, Exit 61) in Ripley, N.Y. (94 spaces).

TravelCenters of America executed a TA Express franchise agreement in Littlefield, Ariz. TA plans to open the new location in late 2023. There will be more than 150 parking spaces. The Littlefield location will be between the TA Express in Parowan, Utah, and the Petro in North Las Vegas. LL

