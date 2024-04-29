Virtual forum scheduled for Key Bridge rebuild

A virtual forum regarding rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge will be hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority on May 7.

The forum, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will include information on the anticipated design process and on the request for proposals, as well as on Maryland Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification.

In addition to presenting this information, Maryland Transportation Authority staff will be available to answer questions.

Those planning to participate in the forum are encouraged to submit their questions in advance at KeyBridgeBuild.com.

“Rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge and reconnecting the I-695 Baltimore Beltway as expeditiously and safely as possible remains a top priority for Maryland Transportation Authority,” MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner said. “The anticipated contracting process is a significant opportunity for the consulting and construction community in Maryland to bring their skills to the table of this important project. The upcoming forum will bring together the industry’s diverse prime contractors and sub-contractors in a unified effort to rebuild the Key Bridge.”

For those unable to participate in the Key Bridge virtual forum, a recording of it including questions and responses will be posted online.

Participating in the forum is not a prerequisite for participating in the future procurement process, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Individuals who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or free translation services can contact MDTAeeo@MDTA.maryland.gov.

Business, design-build and compliance resources are currently available on the Key Bridge Rebuild website. LL

