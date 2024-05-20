Michigan lawmakers pursue road-usage tax

May 20, 2024

Keith Goble

|

The state of Michigan is the latest state to pursue implementation of a voluntary mileage-based user fee, or road-usage tax.

Democratic state lawmakers have included $5 million in proposed budget bills to develop and implement a road-usage tax study. The voluntary pilot program would be funded with money from the state’s general fund.

Starting in June 2025, the mileage-based road-usage tax would have participating Michiganders pay by the mile driven rather than by the gallon of fuel purchased.

Turning a blind eye

Opponents have contended the proposed transportation budget that focuses on a road-usage tax turns a blind eye to local road needs.

Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare, lamented that the budget includes what he described as nearly $18 million for aerial drones and electric bike incentives.

“Our roads are costing people money; it’s as simple as that,” Kunse said in prepared remarks.

‘Not getting it done’

During a recent Michigan Department of Transportation podcast, Baruch Fiegenbaum of the Reason Foundation said the state fuel tax “is just not getting it done.”

“Because of the improvements in fuel efficiency of conventional vehicles and also the growing number of hybrid and electric vehicles, it’s just not a fair way to fund roadways going forward,” Fiegenbaum said.

The County Road Association of Michigan backs the road-usage tax study. The group said the state is “lagging behind” on transportation funding.

A recent report from the group found Michigan would need $2.4 billion of additional funding to meet goals of fixing county roadways throughout the state. Overall, the state faces an estimated $3.9 billion annual deficit in road funding.

The group also highlighted that none of the state’s sales tax paid at the fuel pump is used for road work.

According to the road association’s X account, nearly all of the sales tax collected on fuel goes to schools and local government. LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan news is available.

 

Related News

Roadcheck

Michigan

Podcast: What will Roadcheck focus on this year?

Inspectors will fan out across the country to do Level 1 inspections on trucks – including focuses on drugs and tractor protection systems.

By Mark Reddig | May 13

FMCSA

News

FMCSA launches 2024’s Operation Protect Your Move

FMCSA is continuing efforts to protect the public from scams involving household goods. A 2023 initiative found more than 1,000 violations.

By Land Line Staff | May 20

Pelican Island Bridge

News

Pelican Island Bridge reopens to traffic

The Pelican Island Bridge closed on Wednesday, May 15 after it was hit by a barge. It has reopened following inspections and assessments.

By SJ Munoz | May 20

truck parking

News

Canadian drivers rally for truck parking

Canadian trucking group says British Columbia is in need of 5,000 truck parking spaces. Find out what’s being done to address the issue.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 20

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.