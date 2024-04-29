Focus areas for upcoming 2024 International Roadcheck

With International Roadcheck just two weeks away, carriers will want to be prepared for the two main focus areas of this year’s inspection blitz.

Coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, the annual three-day event is a “high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative” that takes place across North America. This year’s is scheduled to be held May 14-16.

In addition to conducting thousands of inspections throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada, each year CVSA inspectors are instructed to pay particular attention to certain aspects of commercial vehicle roadway safety. During this year’s campaign, inspectors will focus on tractor protection systems and possession or use of controlled substances or alcohol.

“This year’s International Roadcheck will serve as a reminder to motor carriers to establish and strictly enforce clear policies to prevent controlled substance and alcohol possession or use in the workplace,” CVSA said in a statement. “Inspectors are reminded to be vigilant in the detection and interdiction of such driver violations during every inspection.”

According to the agency, drivers can expect officials to do the following while checking for the presence of alcohol or controlled substances during an inspection:

Observe the driver for signs of alcohol or controlled substance use and/or impairment

Examine the cab and trailer for alcohol or controlled substances

For inspections conducted in the U.S., conduct a query in the Drug and Alchohol Clearinghouse

On top of checking for possible drug and alcohol violations, inspectors also will be focusing on tractor protection systems during this year’s International Roadcheck.

Specifically, the tractor protection valve, trailer supply valve and anti-bleed back valve. According to CVSA, these components “may be overlooked during trip and roadside inspections.”

CVSA added that during the examination of tractor protection system components, inspectors will:

Ensure the wheel chocks are still in place and have the driver release all the brakes by pressing dash valves

Have the driver carefully remove the gladhands and allow air to escape

Ensure the air stops leaking from the supply line with at least 20 psi remaining

Listen and/or feel for any leaking air at the gladhand couplers on the trailer

Request a full-service brake application by the driver

Listen and/or feel for leaks from both air lines

Failure to pass an inspection could result in an out-of-service violation, and the truck and/or driver will not be able to operate until the violation is corrected. Drivers who successfully pass a Level I or Level V inspection may receive a CVSA decal, which is good for three months.

During last year’s event, 20,151 CVSA decals were distributed throughout North America. In total, 59,429 commercial motor vehicles checked during the 2023 safety blitz, with 81% of the vehicles and 94.5% of the drivers inspected not having any out-of-service violations. LL