CVSA announces dates for 2024’s International Roadcheck

The annual three-day inspection blitz sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is slated for mid-May this year.

International Roadcheck, the high-visibility, high-volume inspection and enforcement event, is set for May 14-16. The main focus this year will be drug and alcohol violations, as well as tractor protection systems.

Law enforcement members of CVSA in the United States, Canada and Mexico participate in the 72-hour annual inspection blitz. The data is compiled and released following the event.

Drug and alcohol focus

Controlled substance and alcohol possession/use remains a significant concern for motor carriers, drivers and the general public, according to a CVSA news release. There is an increasing number of barred drivers in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse for positive drug and alcohol tests, as well as refusal to test.

It should be noted that the actual percentage of positive drug and alcohol tests is unclear, because negative results are not recorded in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

“This year’s International Roadcheck will serve as a reminder to motor carriers to establish and strictly enforce clear policies to prevent controlled substance and alcohol possession or use in the workplace,” the CVSA release said. “In addition, U.S. motor carriers should regularly query the DACH to ensure their drivers are not in prohibited status. Commercial motor vehicle drivers are reminded to adhere to their company’s policies and to not possess, use or be under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances while on duty. Inspectors are reminded to be vigilant in the detection and interdiction of such driver violations during every inspection.”

Tractor protection systems

CVSA said this focus area is to encourage motor carriers and drivers to be proactive in assessing and maintain tractor protection systems.

The enforcement group listed a number of components that will be reviewed during the May inspection blitz. Those include the tractor protection valve, trailer supply valve and anti-bleed back valve. The group has an inspection bulletin outlining the steps on how to check over these systems. The bulletin is available in English, Spanish and French.

But wait, there’s more

Roadcheck includes a Level I inspection, which is a 37-step inspection of the vehicle and driver.

During the vehicle portion of the Level I Inspection, inspectors will ensure the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, fuel and exhaust systems, frames, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, wheels, rims, hubs and windshield wipers are compliant with regulations. In addition, inspections of motorcoaches, passenger vans and other passenger-carrying vehicles also will include the examination of emergency exits, seating, and electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments.

During the driver portion of an inspection, inspectors will check the driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse status (in the U.S.) and seat belt usage. They also will look for alcohol and/or drug impairment.

Failure to pass an inspection could result in an out-of-service violation, and the truck and/or driver will not be able to operate until the violation is corrected. Drivers who successfully pass a Level I or Level V inspection may receive a CVSA decal, which is good for three months.

Check out the results of the 2023 International Roadcheck here. LL