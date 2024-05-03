KC Scout traffic service hit by cyberattack

The KC Scout traffic and travel service has reported it was the victim of a cyberattack on April 25.

Now, the bi-state initiative between the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation is saying it could take months before its services are completely restored.

KC Scout utilizes some 400 cameras to monitor highways in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Those cameras have proven particularly critical for truckers in adverse weather conditions. The service not only provides real-time travel information but also is a reliable source for verifying with a dispatcher whether a trip should be paused, stopped or not started at all.

A joint statement from MoDOT and KDOT said the dynamic message boards, website and cameras connected to KC Scout remain offline as a result of the cyberattack.

“The Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation understand this is frustration to partners and the traveling public,” the statement said. “Work on service restoration is underway. It is too early to provide an estimate, but it is expected to be months before restoration can be anticipated.”

Immediate and critical traffic information impacting the Kansas City region is being shared through modot.org in Missouri and KanDrive.gov in Kansas, KC Scout said.

Emergency services are still available in both states, with the Kansas Highway Patrol Motorist Assist Vehicle and the MoDOT Emergency Response continuing to proactively run routes and respond to incidents within their jurisdictions.

Traffic information from all 50 states is available through this Land Line resources page.

Real-time data remains unavailable during the KC Scout outage. Both Missouri and Kansas traveler information sites, apps and phone numbers are providing limited traffic information.

Missouri drivers can call 888-275-6636 or go to modot.org, while Kansas travel information will be provided via 511 or KanDrive.gov.

“The DOTs and KC Scout ask for continued patience from partners and the public as efforts to restore services continue,” the statement said.

