Two-week campaign aims to raise funds for veterans and active military members

May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is looking to salute veterans and active-duty service members.

For the past 17 years, during the week leading up to Veterans Day, the Association’s Truckers For Troops campaign has helped to raise money for veteran organizations, as well as for care packages to send to U.S. troops stationed overseas.

This year, OOIDA is launching Mission: Military Appreciation – a two-week event leading up to Armed Forces Day on May 18 – to continue the show of support for those who have served our country.

The campaign is slated for Monday, May 6 through May 19. During that time, truckers can join the Association or renew their membership for a discounted price of $35 – a savings of $10 off the regular yearly dues – with 10% of that money going toward Truckers For Troops.

On top of the money raised by its members, OOIDA will match that 10% total.

“While our annual Truckers For Troops campaign has always been near and dear to our hearts, we realized the appreciation truckers have for active and retired service members isn’t a once-a-year feel-good mission,” said Norita Taylor, OOIDA director of public relations. “It just made sense to celebrate Military Appreciation Month to say ‘thank you’ from truckers once again.”

To participate, simply call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 between Monday, May 6 and the start of business May 20. Truckers also can participate by visiting OOIDA.com to join or renew their membership during that timeframe.

The full amount of money raised during the Truckers For Troops campaign is used to support veterans and active-duty military. This is done through donations to organizations such as the Veterans Community Project and by creating care packages to send to troops stationed overseas.

The care packages are typically 18-by-16-by-14 inches in size, weigh around 70 pounds and are packed with enough to serve an entire unit. The items inside range from the practical, like socks, to fun items like squirt guns and silly string. All of the packing, mailing, etc., is done by OOIDA volunteer employees to stretch every dollar raised to the max.

Family or friends of U.S. military members serving overseas who would like a care package can send package addresses to Troops@OOIDA.com. Be sure to include the projected stateside return date.

Since its inception in 2007, the Truckers For Troops campaign has raised more than $800,000 to support veterans and active duty personnel. LL