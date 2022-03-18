FDOT public meetings to address truck parking on I-4 corridor

Drivers having issues finding truck parking along the I-4 corridor in Florida will have an opportunity to tell transportation officials exactly where they need more parking spaces.

On April 5, the Florida Department of Transportationis scheduled to host a public meeting in Orange County discussing the Truck and Freight Alternative Site Analysis Project Development and Environment Study. The project addresses truck parking along the I-4 corridor. A meeting in Osceola County will take place on April 12.

The study will “evaluate and recommend potential truck and freight parking solutions and alternatives for the I-4 corridor that include social, economic, and environmental assessment and effects of the proposed improvements,” according to FDOT. Osceola, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties are potential areas for truck parking sites.

Although studies have pointed FDOT in the right direction, only truck drivers know where the real truck parking problems are located along the I-4 corridor.

The only way for FDOT to construct more parking spaces in the right places is for truckers to let them know. Public meetings for local and state projects are among the best venues to inform transportation officials.

There are three ways to attend the Orange County I-4 corridor truck parking public meeting:

Virtually: Advance registration is required by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6274466877226808335. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Internet Explorer will not work to register or attend this webinar. Allow adequate time to log in to view the presentation in its entirety. Phone: Participants may join the meeting in listen-only mode by dialing 562-247-8422 and entering the passcode 328-555-023 when prompted. In-person open house: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Orlando – Meeting Room, 6500 International Drive, Orlando, Fla., 32819. Show up anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view a looping presentation and project displays, speak with project team members, and submit comments or questions.

For the Osceola County I-4 corridor meeting, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5119374937503216396 or call 631-992-3221 with the passcode 546-164-261. An in-person open house is planned at the Osceola Welcome Center & History Museum – Buster Kenton Meeting Room, 4155 W. Vine St., Kissimmee, Fla., 34741 anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

FDOTplans to host a public meeting in Volusia County in April. An exact date is to be determined.

To access project materials, click here.

Those who cannot attend the public meeting can submit comments to FDOT Project Manager Mark Trebitz at Mark.Trebitz@dot.state.fl.us. LL