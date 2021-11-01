Werner tries to benefit from ‘driver shortage’ claims, OOIDA says

November 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association calls a recent exemption request from Werner Ente
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
WW Williams

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related Articles

highway bill

Federal

Failure to launch

OOIDA said that the Senate-approved version of the infrastructure bill remains the most likely outcome.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2021

CDL issuance on Federal Register docket

Federal

Closing the ‘knowledge gap’

FMCSA releases final rule for states on streamlining CDL issuance.

By Greg Grisolano | November 2021

drug testing

Federal

OOIDA wants FMCSA to grant relief for drivers in drug testing bind

Shortages of plastic cups and lab technicians could leave some drivers in a bind when called for a random drug test, OOIDA warns.

By Greg Grisolano | November 2021

Meera Joshi

Federal

Driver pay a focus of Joshi nomination hearing

Meera Joshi brought attention to problems with driver compensation during her nomination hearing to become FMCSA administrator.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2021