Nominations for OOIDA’s Board of Directors due Dec. 31

Land Line
Advanced Search
November 2021
•
Land Line Staff
|
News
FMCSA, truckers discuss regulations and safety concerns at Town Hall event.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
OOIDA said that the Senate-approved version of the infrastructure bill remains the most likely outcome.
FMCSA releases final rule for states on streamlining CDL issuance.
By Greg Grisolano | November 2021
Shortages of plastic cups and lab technicians could leave some drivers in a bind when called for a random drug test, OOIDA warns.
Latest Podcasts