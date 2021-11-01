State Watch – November 2021

November 2021

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related Articles

FMCSA town hall, Todd Spencer

News

A chance to speak up

FMCSA, truckers discuss regulations and safety concerns at Town Hall event.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2021

highway bill

News

Failure to launch

OOIDA said that the Senate-approved version of the infrastructure bill remains the most likely outcome.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2021

CDL issuance on Federal Register docket

News

Closing the ‘knowledge gap’

FMCSA releases final rule for states on streamlining CDL issuance.

By Greg Grisolano | November 2021

drug testing

News

OOIDA wants FMCSA to grant relief for drivers in drug testing bind

Shortages of plastic cups and lab technicians could leave some drivers in a bind when called for a random drug test, OOIDA warns.

By Greg Grisolano | November 2021