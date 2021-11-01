State Watch – November 2021
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.
A chance to speak up
FMCSA, truckers discuss regulations and safety concerns at Town Hall event.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
Failure to launch
OOIDA said that the Senate-approved version of the infrastructure bill remains the most likely outcome.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
Closing the ‘knowledge gap’
FMCSA releases final rule for states on streamlining CDL issuance.
By Greg Grisolano | November 2021
OOIDA wants FMCSA to grant relief for drivers in drug testing bind
Shortages of plastic cups and lab technicians could leave some drivers in a bind when called for a random drug test, OOIDA warns.
By Greg Grisolano | November 2021