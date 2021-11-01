A trucker’s song
Scott Thompson joined Land Line in 2020. He was formerly a news producer for a local Kansas City television station and worked as a journalist in South Korea before that. Scott believes everyone has a good story to tell and he enjoys telling him.
Related Articles
Features
‘I’m one of the lucky ones’
Carl Smith, an OOIDA board member from Ohio, was featured in the recently released documentary, “Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage?”
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
Features
Where are they now?
Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award is designed to provide an incredible head start to one veteran’s entrepreneurial career.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021
Features
Worth the wait
GBATS returns in person for first time in three years.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021
Features
Convoys in South Dakota, Missouri continue to benefit Special Olympics
Funds raised by this event make a direct impact on nearly 3,000 South Dakota Special Olympic athletes, who would likely not have the opportunity to compete without this effort.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021