Roses & Razzberries – November 2021
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Related Articles
Features
‘I’m one of the lucky ones’
Carl Smith, an OOIDA board member from Ohio, was featured in the recently released documentary, “Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage?”
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
Features
Where are they now?
Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award is designed to provide an incredible head start to one veteran’s entrepreneurial career.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021
Features
Worth the wait
GBATS returns in person for first time in three years.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021
Features
Convoys in South Dakota, Missouri continue to benefit Special Olympics
Funds raised by this event make a direct impact on nearly 3,000 South Dakota Special Olympic athletes, who would likely not have the opportunity to compete without this effort.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021