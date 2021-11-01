OOIDA on the road - November 2021

Land Line
Advanced Search
November 2021
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
Carl Smith, an OOIDA board member from Ohio, was featured in the recently released documentary, “Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage?”
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award is designed to provide an incredible head start to one veteran’s entrepreneurial career.
By SJ Munoz | November 2021
GBATS returns in person for first time in three years.
Funds raised by this event make a direct impact on nearly 3,000 South Dakota Special Olympic athletes, who would likely not have the opportunity to compete without this effort.
Latest Podcasts