Chain law violations in Oregon are double the trouble
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
Related Articles
News
A chance to speak up
FMCSA, truckers discuss regulations and safety concerns at Town Hall event.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
News
Failure to launch
OOIDA said that the Senate-approved version of the infrastructure bill remains the most likely outcome.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2021
News
Closing the ‘knowledge gap’
FMCSA releases final rule for states on streamlining CDL issuance.
By Greg Grisolano | November 2021
News
OOIDA wants FMCSA to grant relief for drivers in drug testing bind
Shortages of plastic cups and lab technicians could leave some drivers in a bind when called for a random drug test, OOIDA warns.
By Greg Grisolano | November 2021