Mafia Secrets Aug/Sept 2021

A show truck that works every day

August-September 2021

Bryan "Boss Man" Martin

|

Like so many of us, K.C. Andrews, owner of Cowboy Travel Plaza Trucking, is proud of his equipment.
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
TBS

Related Articles

The Spirit, OOIDA's tour trailer, at the 2018 ATHS show, truck shows

Features

Regularly scheduled programming

Truck shows bringing back live events in 2021.

By SJ Munoz | August-September 2021

Capitol Christmas Tree

Features

System Transport to haul Capitol Christmas Tree

System Transport will deliver the Capital Christmas tree to west lawn of the Capitol building after it is harvested in late October.

By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021

Bedard Transportation

Features

‘The coolest thing I’ve ever done’

Trucking company hauls B-1 bomber from Oklahoma to Kansas.

By Scott Thompson | August-September 2021

Marty Ellis, skipper of the Spirit, OOIDA tour trailer, Truck shows

Features

Headed for truck shows, searching for clean restrooms

Marty Ellis, skipper of The Spirit of the American Trucker, is cruising the truck shows and keeping an eye out for clean showers.

By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021