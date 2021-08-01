FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry

Land Line
Advanced Search
August-September 2021
•
Land Line Staff
|
Federal
If things go according to plan, there will be a new highway bill in place before the October edition of Land Line Magazine arrives in your mailbox.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021
Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable.
The FMCSA announced in June that it was pushing four provisions of its medical examiner final rule into 2025.
By Greg Grisolano | August-September 2021
FMCSA proposes to increase the area in which certain safety devices may be mounted on the interior windshield of a commercial motor vehicle.
Latest Podcasts