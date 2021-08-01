FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry

August-September 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched its Training Provider Registry. In June
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
PrePass

Related Articles

Highway Bill

Federal

How will the highway bill play out?

If things go according to plan, there will be a new highway bill in place before the October edition of Land Line Magazine arrives in your mailbox.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021

Federal

‘A leaky bucket’

Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021

Federal

FMCSA pushes compliance for medical examiner rule to June 2025

The FMCSA announced in June that it was pushing four provisions of its medical examiner final rule into 2025.

By Greg Grisolano | August-September 2021

FMCSA, windshield

Federal

FMCSA proposes to expand windshield parameters for safety devices

FMCSA proposes to increase the area in which certain safety devices may be mounted on the interior windshield of a commercial motor vehicle.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021