How will the highway bill play out?
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.
Federal
A blow to the economy
An increase to minimum insurance would hurt more than motor carriers, coalition says.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021
Federal
‘A leaky bucket’
Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021
Federal
NHTSA mandates crash reports from automated vehicle companies
NHTSA issued a standing general order that will require manufacturers of automated vehicles to provide crash reports.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021
Federal
FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry
FMCSA says the Training Provider Registry will improve highway safety by ensuring that only qualified drivers take the wheel.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021