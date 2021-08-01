New Texas law revises truck injury liability rules

August-September 2021

Keith Goble

|

A new Texas law is described as an overhaul to injury liability statute for truck operations. Gov. G
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
TruckTractorTrailer

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related Articles

Highway Bill

News

How will the highway bill play out?

If things go according to plan, there will be a new highway bill in place before the October edition of Land Line Magazine arrives in your mailbox.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021

News

‘A leaky bucket’

Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021

HOS lawsuit

News

On hold

Next status report on the hours-of-service lawsuit due Aug. 20.

By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021

Training Provider Registry

News

FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry

FMCSA says the Training Provider Registry will improve highway safety by ensuring that only qualified drivers take the wheel.

By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021