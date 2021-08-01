System Transport to haul Capitol Christmas Tree

Land Line
August-September 2021
Land Line Staff
Features
Truck shows bringing back live events in 2021.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2021
Trucking company hauls B-1 bomber from Oklahoma to Kansas.
By Scott Thompson | August-September 2021
A show truck that works every day.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | August-September 2021
Marty Ellis, skipper of The Spirit of the American Trucker, is cruising the truck shows and keeping an eye out for clean showers.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021
