Roses & Razzberries – August/September 2021
RAZZBERRIES to all of the media reports that still can’t differentiate between a pickup truck and
Terry Scruton brought nine years of journalism experience when he joined Land Line Magazine in 2005, and that experience continues to serve him on the radio show. Terry’s must-read “Roses & Razzberries” is also a popular feature with Land Line Now listeners.
Related Articles
Features
Regularly scheduled programming
Truck shows bringing back live events in 2021.
By SJ Munoz | August-September 2021
Features
‘The coolest thing I’ve ever done’
Trucking company hauls B-1 bomber from Oklahoma to Kansas.
By Scott Thompson | August-September 2021
Features
Headed for truck shows, searching for clean restrooms
Marty Ellis, skipper of The Spirit of the American Trucker, is cruising the truck shows and keeping an eye out for clean showers.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021
Features
Dashboard Confidential – August/September 2021
Just doing our job, ma’am
By Dave Sweetman | August-September 2021