NHTSA mandates crash reports from automated vehicle companies

Land Line
August-September 2021
Land Line Staff
Federal
If things go according to plan, there will be a new highway bill in place before the October edition of Land Line Magazine arrives in your mailbox.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021
An increase to minimum insurance would hurt more than motor carriers, coalition says.
Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable.
FMCSA says the Training Provider Registry will improve highway safety by ensuring that only qualified drivers take the wheel.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021
