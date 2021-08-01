‘A leaky bucket’
Driver retention problem draws focus at trucking roundtable.
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.
Related Articles
Federal
How will the highway bill play out?
If things go according to plan, there will be a new highway bill in place before the October edition of Land Line Magazine arrives in your mailbox.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021
Federal
FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry
FMCSA says the Training Provider Registry will improve highway safety by ensuring that only qualified drivers take the wheel.
By Land Line Staff | August-September 2021
Federal
FMCSA pushes compliance for medical examiner rule to June 2025
The FMCSA announced in June that it was pushing four provisions of its medical examiner final rule into 2025.
By Greg Grisolano | August-September 2021
Federal
FMCSA proposes to expand windshield parameters for safety devices
FMCSA proposes to increase the area in which certain safety devices may be mounted on the interior windshield of a commercial motor vehicle.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2021