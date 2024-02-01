A total eclipse of the freight?

Land Line
February 2024
Ryan Witkowski
|
News
At a House hearing, several lawmakers spoke on behalf of truck drivers in opposition of speed limiters and to voice other concerns.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2024
There isn’t a truck driver shortage. ATA just thinks that there is, according to an economic professor’s findings.
FMCSA issued a final rule to improve broker regulations. OOIDA petitioned the agency to strengthen the broker rules.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is wasting little time moving forward with an attempt to establish strict truck emission standards.
By Tyson Fisher | February 2024
