Groups seek relief from new FMCSA rule

SJ Munoz
At a House hearing, several lawmakers spoke on behalf of truck drivers in opposition of speed limiters and to voice other concerns.
There isn’t a truck driver shortage. ATA just thinks that there is, according to an economic professor’s findings.
FMCSA issued a final rule to improve broker regulations. OOIDA petitioned the agency to strengthen the broker rules.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is wasting little time moving forward with an attempt to establish strict truck emission standards.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
