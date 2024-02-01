Trucking History – February 2024

February 2024

Land Line Staff

Feb. 17. 1954 Country singer and songwriter Terry Fell recorded the original version of “Truck Dri
Related Articles

tribute trucks

Features

A trucking tribute

Land Line features two tribute trucks that are designed to raise awareness and honor active service members, veterans and those who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

By Land Line Staff | February 2024

Transition Trucking

Features

‘Special breed’

The 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award was presented along with a special edition Kenworth T680 in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 15.

By SJ Munoz | February 2024

Wreaths Across America

Features

An emotional ride

OOIDA senior member Lamar Buckwalter of Leola, Pa., took part in the Wreaths Across America event for the first time. Safe to say it won’t be his last.

By SJ Munoz | February 2024

truck show

Features

Truck show season

MATS unofficially gets trucks show season going in March. The ATHS, Wheel Jam and Texas Trucking shows are set for June, and the Walcott Jamboree is in July.

By SJ Munoz | February 2024