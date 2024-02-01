New York City congestion pricing plan takes shape
Related Articles
News
Congressional crosshairs
At a House hearing, several lawmakers spoke on behalf of truck drivers in opposition of speed limiters and to voice other concerns.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2024
News
‘No evidence’
There isn’t a truck driver shortage. ATA just thinks that there is, according to an economic professor’s findings.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2024
News
Identify and penalize
FMCSA issued a final rule to improve broker regulations. OOIDA petitioned the agency to strengthen the broker rules.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2024
News
Stricter emission standards closer to reality
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is wasting little time moving forward with an attempt to establish strict truck emission standards.
By Tyson Fisher | February 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.