‘I was honored’

February 2024
SJ Munoz
|
Features
Land Line features two tribute trucks that are designed to raise awareness and honor active service members, veterans and those who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
By Land Line Staff | February 2024
The 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award was presented along with a special edition Kenworth T680 in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 15.
By SJ Munoz | February 2024
OOIDA senior member Lamar Buckwalter of Leola, Pa., took part in the Wreaths Across America event for the first time. Safe to say it won’t be his last.
MATS unofficially gets trucks show season going in March. The ATHS, Wheel Jam and Texas Trucking shows are set for June, and the Walcott Jamboree is in July.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
