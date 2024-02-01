Stricter emission standards closer to reality

Land Line
February 2024
Tyson Fisher
|
News
At a House hearing, several lawmakers spoke on behalf of truck drivers in opposition of speed limiters and to voice other concerns.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2024
There isn’t a truck driver shortage. ATA just thinks that there is, according to an economic professor’s findings.
FMCSA issued a final rule to improve broker regulations. OOIDA petitioned the agency to strengthen the broker rules.
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and another group have petitioned FMCSA to reconsider one of its newest rules.
By SJ Munoz | February 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
