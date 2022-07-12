U.S. average diesel price drops a dime per gallon

The U.S. average retail price for diesel was down more than a dime per gallon this week compared to last, according to a weekly federal report.

A dime-or-so decrease per gallon was recorded for nearly every region across the U.S., too, according to a July 11 report from the Energy Information Administration.

Regional averages according to the EIA:

U.S. – $5.568, down 10.7 cents.

East Coast – $5.60, down 11.3 cents.

New England – 5.82, down 9.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.865, down 9.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.479, down 11.8 cents.

Midwest – $5.542, down 10.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.217, down 11.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.674, down 5.8 cents.

West Coast – $6.285, down 10.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.941, down 9.5 cents.

California – $6.665, down 11.4 cents.

The drop in the U.S. average also was more than a dime last week from the week before, EIA reported.

A year ago, the EIA reported a national average of $3.342 per gallon, according to Land Line archives. However, the agency has changed its methodology, and the switchover caused a disruption in the weekly federal reports.

ProMiles.com report

The ProMiles.com report showed the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 8.4 cents to $5.56, according to a July 11 report. Average prices in eight regions dropped by 9 cents per gallon or more.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 11, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.56, down 8.4 cents.

East Coast – $5.687, down 9.6 cents.

New England – 5.975, down 9.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.935, down 10 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.488, down 9.9 cents.

Midwest – $5.523, down 7.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.258, down 10.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.632, down 4 cents.

West Coast – $6.26, down 11cents.

West Coast without California – $5.924, down 10.9 cents.

California – $6.706, down 12.1 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.642 for July 11.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.735 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $7.65 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.263 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here.