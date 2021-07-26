Diesel drops for first time since April 2021

The national average diesel price dropped for the first time in several months, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, July 26.

The national average of $3.342 is down from $3.344 last week, and 91.5 cents higher than one year ago. The national average had increased weekly since early May.

In addition, the East Coast, Central Atlantic, Midwest, Gulf Coast and California regions all saw a lower average price this week.

Of the diesel price increases by region, the largest came in the Rocky Mountain (1.3 cents) and West Coast less California (1.2 cents) regions.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 26 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.342, down one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.311, down one-tenth of a cent.

New England – $3.252, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.473, down one-half of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.213, up one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $3.258, down three-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.079, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.647, up 1.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.934, up one-half of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.61, up 1.2 cents.

California – $4.204, down one-tenth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by two-fifths of a cent to $3.275, according to a July 26 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The western regions saw the highest increases. A 4.6-cent jump in the Rocky Mountain region and a 2.6-cent hike in the West Coast less California were the largest this week.

There was no change in price in the East Coast, Central Atlantic and Midwest regions, and the Gulf Coast saw a decrease to $3.061 per gallon, which is also the lowest price in the country.

The U.S. average diesel price is 94.2 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.275, up two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.275, no change.

New England – $3.23, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.433, no change.

Lower Atlantic – $3.171, up one-tenth of a cent.

Midwest – $3.213, no change.

Gulf Coast – $3.061, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.686, up 4.6 cents.

West Coast – $3.761, up 1.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.511, up 2.6 cents.

California – $4.141, up 1 cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.274 for July 26.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.276 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.234 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.435 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL