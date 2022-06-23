System errors delay EIA diesel reports

June 23, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

Systems errors have created a delay with the Energy Information Administration’s data release, including the weekly diesel prices, schedule for the week of June 20, the EIA said in a statement released June 22.

The weekly natural gas storage report was released as scheduled on June 23.

However, all other data releases scheduled for this week will be delayed, the EIA said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of this delay, and remain committed to our mission of collecting, analyzing, and disseminating independent and impartial energy information as we resolve this issue,” EIA said.

With the release of its June 13 weekly on-highway diesel fuel price survey, the EIA introduced a new statistical methodology for figures its weekly average prices.

According to the EIA website, the new sampling and estimation methodologies were implemented to improve the accuracy of the weekly price estimates they publish. The new sample, first released on June 13, includes about 590 diesel outlets compared to 403 in the previous sample, the agency said.

This change in methodology is unrelated to the system errors, said Chris Higginbotham, EIA media relations.

“The issues we are facing are hardware-related, and they were unexpected,” Higginbotham said. “This was 100% a technical problem. The issue is unrelated to the changes in our methodology for calculating U.S. average diesel prices.”

Higginbotham said he doesn’t expect any additional changes to the methodology used by EIA to figure weekly diesel prices.

The agency said it will resume its normal production schedule, and also plans to release the delayed data as soon as possible.

Land Line will update its fuel coverage with the latest information from the EIA once it is released. LL

 

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

Diesel price in Lodi, Calif. Photo courtesy Shawn Beard.

Fuel prices

National diesel price averages near $6 per gallon

According to ProMiles and AAA reports on June 20, the price of diesel continues to climb across the country. Only New England saw relief.

By SJ Munoz | June 22

Diesel pumps photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Fuel prices

More of the same with diesel prices

With the release of the June 13 report, the EIA started using new statistical methodologies to figure its weekly diesel averages.

By SJ Munoz | June 14

Truckers, with today’s diesel prices, may hear echoes of 1973

Fuel prices

2022 and the echoes of 1973

Today’s diesel prices may make truckers recall the issues truckers faced in 1973. John Bendel was driving LTL linehaul in the Northeast then.

By John Bendel | June 10

Welcome to Maryland sign on I-95, photo by Famartin

Fuel prices

Maryland officials seek stop to automatic fuel tax increase

A scheduled July 1 fuel tax rate increase in Maryland has officials calling on each other to take action to prevent the increase.

By Keith Goble | June 09