EIA adjusts crude oil forecast

March 13, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

In its March short-term energy outlook, the Energy Information Administration changed its Brent crude oil forecast despite the expectation of continued growth in U.S. crude oil production.

“Some significant sources of uncertainty remain in our crude oil forecasts, including how the Red Sea conflict could affect production and how strictly OPEC+ members will adhere to their voluntary production cuts,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said in a statement.

Conversely, natural gas costs are expected to continue to lower as domestic natural gas production also decreases in 2024.

“Some producers have announced curtailments in production or reductions in upstream spending on natural gas-directed activities this year,” DeCarolis said. “But with so much domestic natural gas production tied to the growing crude oil production, we expect natural gas production to decrease far more slowly than prices have.”

EIA still anticipates a downward trend in fuel prices for at least the first half of 2024, with an average of $3.92 per gallon in the second quarter of this year.

EIA is forecasting that average to increase to $4.18 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025 before decreasing through the end of next year.

The next two years could see an all-time high in driving activity, according to EIA. In 2023, drivers in the U.S. averaged 8.9 billion vehicle miles traveled per day.

Overview
  2022 2023 2024 2025
Brent crude oil
(dollars per barrel)		 100.94 82.41 87.00 84.80
Diesel retail price
(dollars per gallon)		 5.01 4.21 4.01 4.08
U.S. crude oil production
(million barrels per day)		 11.91 12.93 13.19 13.65
Natural gas spot price
(dollars per million BTU)		 6.42 2.54 2.27 2.94

EIA forecasts solar generation to increase in 2024 due to a 36-gigawatt increase in solar-generating capacity.

Coal exports are expected to increase this year and even more so in 2025 as coal consumption by the U.S. electric power sector decreases.

The full short-term energy outlook can be found on the EIA website. LL

More Land Line news is available here.  

Related News

fuel

Fuel prices

National fuel average jumps nearly 15 cents, ProMiles says

The average fuel price saw another significant spike this week, according to reports released by ProMiles.com and AAA on Monday, Feb. 19.

By SJ Munoz | February 20

fuel prices

Fuel prices

Washington state initiative intended to reduce fuel prices

Voters in Washington state are likely to decide fate of a controversial cap-and-trade program that is blamed for higher fuel prices.

By Keith Goble | February 13

fuel

Fuel prices

Fuel prices see big jump

Weekly fuel reports showed increases of more than 20 cents in some regions with most diesel averages now above $4 per gallon.

By SJ Munoz | February 13

fuel

Fuel prices

Fuel averages higher in most regions

The trend of lower fuel prices ended for at least one week, with more regions than not reporting increases to their average price.

By SJ Munoz | February 06

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.