Fuel averages higher in most regions

There was a shift in recent average fuel price trends, with more regions than not reporting an increase for the first time in months.

ProMiles.com said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now 3.866, up 3.2 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

An 8.2-cent increase in the Gulf Coast was the highest of any region this week. Up just over 4 cents was the Lower Atlantic, and the East Coast increased by 3.5 cents.

Decreases came in the Rocky Mountain region – by 3.6 cents – and by just under 1 cent in the California region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Feb. 5 as reported by ProMiles.com:

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.932 for Monday, Feb. 5. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $3.92 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $3.967 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.624 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Feb. 5 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.2 cents to $3.899.

That national average for this past week was 64 cents less than it was one year ago.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Feb. 5 as reported by EIA:

Like ProMiles, EIA also reported an increase in a majority of regions.

The biggest increase was 5.8 cents in the Gulf Coast. The Central Atlantic was up 4.7 cents, while the West Coast, West Coast less California and California regions each reported an increase of 4.3 cents.

The only region where the price dropped from a week ago was the Lower Atlantic, by 2 cents.

No change to the average fuel price was reported in the East Coast region. LL