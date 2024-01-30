Fuel averages fluctuate

Weekly fuel reports were up and down, but national averages remain below $4 per gallon.

ProMiles.com said the national average was 1.7 cents lower this week and is now $3.834 per gallon.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Decreases came in just over half of regions, including a 7-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region.

The California region reported a decrease of 5.2 cents, and the West Coast was down by just under 5 cents.

A 3.8-cent decline in the West Coast without California region moved its average price below $4 per gallon, along with four other regions.

The Lower Atlantic had the most significant increase at 2.9 cents. The East Coast was up 1.5 cents, and two other regions saw jumps of less than 1 cent.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 29 as reported by ProMiles.com:

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.906 for Monday, Jan. 29. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $3.915 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.008 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.676 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Jan. 29 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel had increased by 2.9 cents to $3.867.

The current national average for this past week was 75.5 cents less than it was one year ago, according to EIA.

Fuel prices were higher this week for most locations, EIA said. The Lower Atlantic increased by almost 10 cents, the East Coast’s average went up by 6.4 cents and the Gulf Coast saw a jump of 6 cents.

Only three regions reported a drop in prices, led by a 5.1-cent dip in the Rocky Mountain region. The California region declined by 1.4 cents, and the Central Atlantic decreased by less than 1 cent.

The Midwest saw no change to its fuel average from a week ago.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 29 as reported by EIA:

LL