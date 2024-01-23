Reports show more drops to fuel prices

Declining fuel prices remain the norm for most regions, according to the latest report.

ProMiles.com says the national average price per gallon of diesel was $3.851 on Monday, Jan. 22, down from $3.856 the previous week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The highest declines came in the West, with the West Coast region reporting a drop of 8 cents. The California region was down by 6.9 cents, and the Rocky Mountain and West Coast without California regions each saw a dip between 4 and 5 cents.

As far as increases, the Gulf Coast was up by 2.6 cents, and the Midwest reported a jump of 1 cent. The Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions also reported increases of less than 1 cent.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 22 as reported by ProMiles.com:

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.905 for Monday, Jan. 22. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $3.927 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.029 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.621 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Jan. 22 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.5 cents to $3.838.

That national average for this past week was 76.6 cents less than it was one year ago.

All regional fuel prices also were lower this week, led by a 9.1-cent drop in the West Coast less California region. Down 7.2 cents was the West Coast region, while the Rocky Mountain region’s average price fell by just under 6 cents and the California region was down by 5 cents.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 22 as reported by EIA:

LL