Fuel prices down or unchanged, ProMiles.com report says

ProMiles.com said fuel is down in most regions, with the only regions not showing a decline reporting no change.

According to the Monday, Jan. 15 ProMiles report, the national average price per gallon of diesel was $3.857, down from $3.861 on Jan. 9.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The most significant drop in fuel pricing came in the Rocky Mountain region where the average price was 7.6 cents lower. Down by more than 5 cents was the Central Atlantic, while the East Coast and the West Coast without California regions dropped by around 3 cents.

Fuel prices in the Gulf Coast ($3.545) and the West Coast ($4.68) remained the same as the previous week.

There are currently four regions with an average fuel price below $4 per gallon, the ProMiles report said.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 15 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.857, down two-fifths of a cent

East Coast – $4.013, down 3.2 cents

New England – $4.232, down 1.7 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.281, down 5.4 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.822, down 2.6 cents

Midwest – $3.664, down 1.1 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.545, no change

Rocky Mountain – $3.71, down 7.6 cents

West Coast – $4.68, no change

West Coast without California – $4.075, down 2.9 cents

California – $5.24, down 1.8 cents

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.917 for Monday, Jan. 15. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $3.947 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.032 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.597 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s weekly report was set to be released at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

