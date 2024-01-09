Fuel reports show about 5-cent drop to national average

Weekly fuel reports showed a drop of about 5 cents to the national average compared to last week.

ProMiles.com’s Monday, Jan. 8 fuel report said the national average dropped by 5.3 cents from a week ago to $3.87 per gallon of diesel.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Like the national fuel average, prices in every region were lower this week.

The largest declines were by 5.5 cents in the Rocky Mountain region and 5.4 cents in the Midwest. Down by just over 5 cents were the West Coast without California region (5.2 cents) and the West Coast region (5.1 cents).

The Lower Atlantic dipped by just over 4 cents, while the Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast dropped by between 3 and 4 cents.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 8 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.87, down 5.3 cents

East Coast – $4.052, down 4.2 cents

New England – $4.253, down 2.8 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.343, down 3.8 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.856, down 4.3 cents

Midwest – $3.684, down 5.4 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.547, down 3 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.799, down 5.5 cents

West Coast – $4.695, down 5.1 cents

West Coast without California – $4.112, down 5.2 cents

California – $5.269, down 3.4 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.946 for Monday, Jan. 8. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $3.983 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.144 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.663 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Jan. 8 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 4.8 cents to $3.828.

That national average for this past week was 72.1 cents less than it was one year ago.

The largest decline by region was 9 cents in the Rocky Mountain region. A drop of 6.3 cents was reported in the West Coast less California region. The Midwest and Central Atlantic regions were down by between 5 and 6 cents.

According to this week’s EIA report, five regions now have an average fuel price below $4 per gallon.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Jan. 8 as reported by EIA: