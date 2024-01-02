Fuel averages largely lower

January 2, 2024

SJ Munoz

The average price per gallon of fuel was down in seven of the 10 reporting regions, according to the ProMiles.com report released on Tuesday, Jan. 2. ProMiles said the national average diesel price is now $3.92 per gallon, down slightly from a week ago.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Down by 3.7 cents, the Rocky Mountain region saw the steepest decline in its average fuel price. The West Coast without California dropped by 2.6 cents, while the Midwest and New England regions were down by around 2 cents.

The only notable increase was by 2.2 cents in the Lower Atlantic.

The East Coast was up by less than 1 cent, and the California region saw no change to its average fuel price.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Tuesday, Jan. 2 as reported by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $3.92, down nine-tenths of a cent
  • East Coast – $4.09, up three-tenths of a cent
  • New England – $4.278, down 2 cents
  • Central Atlantic – $4.378, down 1.7 cents
  • Lower Atlantic – $3.896, up 2.2 cents
  • Midwest – $3.734, down 2.1 cents
  • Gulf Coast – $3.573, down 1.7 cents
  • Rocky Mountain – $3.849, down 3.7 cents
  • West Coast – $4.748, down three-fifths of a cent
  • West Coast without California – $4.157, down 2.6 cents
  • California – $5.307, no change

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.977 for Tuesday, Jan. 2. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.013 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.21 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.678 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s weekly report was set to be released at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Find the EIA fuel report here. LL

Last week’s fuel report.

