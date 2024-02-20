National fuel average jumps nearly 15 cents, ProMiles says

ProMiles.com showed another significant increase to the national fuel average on Monday, Feb. 19.

In its weekly report, ProMiles said that average surged by 14.8 cents to $4.065 per gallon.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Fuel averages also were up by region, with the largest increase coming in the Rocky Mountain region, where the average per gallon is 20.5 cents higher this week.

The Lower Atlantic was up by almost 18 cents, and the Midwest reported a jump of more than 16 cents. Five other regions (Gulf Coast, California, West Coast, East Coast and West Coast less California) saw an increase of 10 cents or more.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Feb. 19 as reported by ProMiles.com:

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.099 for Monday, Feb. 19. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.046 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $3.924 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.491 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA will release its weekly report the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb 20. That data can be found here.