Fuel prices see big jump

Fuel reports from Monday, Feb. 12 indicated a marked increase in diesel prices throughout the country.

ProMiles.com reported a 5.1-cent increase to the national fuel average, which is now $3.917 per gallon.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

An increase of 8.8 cents in the Midwest region was the largest among the 10 reporting regions. The Rocky Mountain region was up by just under 6 cents, while the California and West Coast regions saw a jump of about 5 cents.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Feb. 12 as reported by ProMiles.com:

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.004 for Monday, Feb. 12. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $3.934 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $3.935 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.549 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Feb. 12 report showed the national price per gallon of diesel increased by 21 cents to $4.109.

That national average for this past week was 33.5 cents less than it was one year ago.

The West Coast less California and Lower Atlantic regions also saw surges of 21 cents. A 17-cent increase came in the West Coast region, and the Gulf Coast was up by just over 16 cents.

New England’s average price reflected the least amount of change, with a 2.6-cent increase.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Feb. 12 as reported by EIA: