EIA report shows substantial drops in diesel prices

The first Energy Information Administration diesel report since June 13 brought welcomed news as the national average and all regional prices declined.

According to the July 7 EIA report, the national average is now $5.675, down 10.8 cents from June 27 ($5.783). That national average is $2.344 higher than one year ago.

The 12-cent drop in the Midwest was the largest drop across all regions. The New England, Gulf Coast and West Coast less California regions all saw average prices fall by 11 cents, while the Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions dropped by 10 cents.

$5.33 in the Gulf Coast is the lowest average diesel price this week.

EIA posted diesel averages from June 20 and June 27, as well as July 4 on its website on July 7.

You can find those numbers on the EIA website.

Below are average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel on July 4 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.675, down 10.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.713, down 10.1 cents.

New England – $5.919, down 11.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.964, down 9.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.597, down 10.2 cents.

Midwest – $5.647, down 12 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.33, down 11.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.732, down 3.8 cents.

West Coast – $6.389, down 9.1 cents.

West Coast less California – $6.036, down 11 cents.

California – $6.779, down 8.4 cents.

Technical issues

EIA reported an error in their reporting system shortly after its June 13 release. Prior to that, EIA announced a change in their methodologies for reporting its weekly U.S. on-highway diesel prices. In late June, EIA told Land Line that change did not cause this outage. This was hardware-related, said Chris Higginbotham, EIA media relations.

EIA anticipates a return to their normal Monday schedule release going forward.

Land Line’s weekly diesel coverage will continue to include information from the EIA, ProMiles.com and AAA.

ProMiles.com earlier this week reported the average U.S. retail price per gallon of diesel to be down 4.6 cents from a week previous. LL