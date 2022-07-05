Diesel numbers down this week

July 5, 2022

SJ Munoz

Regardless of location diesel prices are down, according to a July 5 ProMiles.com report.

The ProMiles.com report showed the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 4.6 cents to $5.635, according to a July 5 report.

By region, the largest drop was reported in the California region (7 cents). The Lower Atlantic, New England and East Coast regions all reported price drops of 6 cents or more.

$5.351 per gallon in the Gulf Coast is the lowest in the country this week.

The highest is California’s $6.813 per gallon.

Full ProMiles.com report

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 5, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $5.635, down 4.6 cents.
  • East Coast – $5.771, down 6.2 cents.
  • New England – $6.057, down 6.4 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $6.024, down 5.6 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $5.574, down 6.8 cents.
  • Midwest – $5.589, down 4.1 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $5.351, down 5.9 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $5.668, down 2.2 cents.
  • West Coast – $6.358, down 4.3 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $6.023, down 3 cents.
  • California – $6.813, down 7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.726 for July 5.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.787 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.636 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.252 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

Note: The Energy Information Administration is still working to restore its diesel reporting system, according to a notice on its website as of July 5. No estimated release date is listed on EIA’s website. However, Land Line plans to update its diesel coverage with the EIA’s report once it is made available. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

