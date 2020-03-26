Truck World postponed again; show planned for Sept. 24-26

March 26, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Two weeks after Truck World was postponed until June because of concerns involving COVID-19, the show’s organizers have now delayed the Canadian event until September.

The Truck World exposition is now scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at the International Centre near Toronto.

“As you know, the health and safety of our community is our top priority, and we have refused to take a wait-and-see approach in this global crisis,” show manager Thierry Quagliata wrote in an email to show exhibitors on Wednesday, March 26.

“These decisions are not made lightly as we continue to work with as many of our exhibitors and partners. The safety of the trucking community is our highest priority, and we feel confident that this is the prudent decision.”

The annual truck show was originally scheduled for April 16-18. On March 11, Truck World organizers announced that they were postponing the show until June 4-6.

A day after Truck World’s announcement, organizers for the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., said its 2020 show was canceled. The next edition of MATS is set for March 25-27, 2021.

Meanwhile, Truck World organizers remain hopeful it can have a 2020 show.

“Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate this unprecedented situation,” Truck World wrote to its exhibitors.

