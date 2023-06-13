Truett and Crystal Novosad take Best of Show honors at Shell Rotella SuperRigs
June 13, 2023
Truett and Crystal Novosad’s 2007 Peterbilt 379 earned the couple $10,000 as the Best of Show at the 41st Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which took place in Gillette, Wyo.
The Doc Holiday-inspired truck also was selected as the winner of the Steve Sturgess Best Theme award.
Mark Aragon of Lasalle, Colo. was runner-up in the SuperRigs Best of Show competition, while Ben Overton of Winnipeg, Manitoba was second runner-up.
Cody Davis took first place in the tractor-trailer division, best chrome award and the People’s Choice award in his home state.
Congratulations to Cody Davis, the winner of Best Chrome! #SuperRigs41 #SuperRigs2023
🏆 022 Kenworth W900L pic.twitter.com/sHdbtKaCvN
— Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) June 13, 2023
First place in the tractor division went to Patrick Lahr of Denison, Iowa, and the top spot in the classic division went to Clyde Green from Cheyenne, Wyo.
Also selected were the 12 trucks to be featured in the 2024 SuperRigs calendar.
In all, Shell awarded $25,000 in cash and prizes.
Each winner received a case of Shell Rotella T5 10W-30 Synthetic Blend engine oil and MyMilesMatter award points.
Complete 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results
Best of Show
Truett and Crystal Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379
First runner-up
Mark Aragon
Lasalle, Colo.
2003 Peterbilt 379 EXHD
Second runner-up
Ben Overton
Winnipeg, Mantitoba, Canada
2020 Kenworth W9B
Nonworking/Show Truck
Truett and Crystal Novosad
College Station, Texas
1984 Peterbilt 359
Classic Division
First place
Clyde Green
Cheyenne, Wyo.
1982 Kenworth W900 A
Second place
JR Schleuger
Britt, Iowa
1984 Kenworth W900 B
Third place
Daniel and Phyllis Snow
Harrison, Ark.
1996 Freightliner Classic XL
Working Truck – Limited Mileage
First place
Dennis Harris
Peshtigo, Wis.
2022 Kenworth W900
Second place
Barry Kasdorf
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
2023 Peterbilt 389X
$1,000 from Shell Rotella
Third place
John Fabris
Belle Fourche, S.D.
2018 Kenworth T880
Tractor Division
First place
Patrick Lahr
Denison, Iowa
2022 Peterbilt 389
Second place
Truett and Crystal Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379
Third place
Richard Rukstalis
Morton, Ill.
2018 Kenworth T680
Tractor-trailer Division
First place
Cody Davis
Cokeville, Wyo.
2022 Kenworth W900L
Second place
Jake Bast
Shoshone, Idaho
2001 Peterbilt 379
Third place
Nichole Cheek
Rozet, Wyo.
2008 Peterbilt 389
Best Engine
Ben Overton
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
2022 Kenworth W9B
Best Chrome
Cody Davis
Cokeville, Wyo.
2022 Kenworth W900L
Steve Sturgess Best Theme Award
Truett & Crystal Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379
Best Interior
Richard Rukstalis
Morton, Ill.
2018 Kenworth T680
Best Lights
Cody Davis
Cokeville, Wyo.
2022 Kenworth W900L
SuperRigs People’s Choice
Cody Davis
Cokeville, Wyo.
2022 Kenworth W900L LL