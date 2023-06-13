Truett and Crystal Novosad take Best of Show honors at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

June 13, 2023

Land Line Staff

Truett and Crystal Novosad’s 2007 Peterbilt 379 earned the couple $10,000 as the Best of Show at the 41st Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which took place in Gillette, Wyo.

The Doc Holiday-inspired truck also was selected as the winner of the Steve Sturgess Best Theme award.

Truett and Crystal Novosad won Best of Show and $10,000 at Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wyo. (Photo courtesy Shell Rotella)
Mark Aragon of Lasalle, Colo. was runner-up in the SuperRigs Best of Show competition, while Ben Overton of Winnipeg, Manitoba was second runner-up.

Cody Davis took first place in the tractor-trailer division, best chrome award and the People’s Choice award in his home state.

First place in the tractor division went to Patrick Lahr of Denison, Iowa, and the top spot in the classic division went to Clyde Green from Cheyenne, Wyo.

Also selected were the 12 trucks to be featured in the 2024 SuperRigs calendar.

In all, Shell awarded $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Each winner received a case of Shell Rotella T5 10W-30 Synthetic Blend engine oil and MyMilesMatter award points.

Complete 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results

Best of Show

Truett and Crystal Novosad

College Station, Texas

2007 Peterbilt 379

First runner-up

Mark Aragon

Lasalle, Colo.

2003 Peterbilt 379 EXHD

Second runner-up

Ben Overton

Winnipeg, Mantitoba, Canada

2020 Kenworth W9B

Nonworking/Show Truck

Truett and Crystal Novosad

College Station, Texas

1984 Peterbilt 359

Classic Division

First place

Clyde Green

Cheyenne, Wyo.

1982 Kenworth W900 A

Second place

JR Schleuger

Britt, Iowa

1984 Kenworth W900 B

Third place

Daniel and Phyllis Snow

Harrison, Ark.

1996 Freightliner Classic XL

Working Truck – Limited Mileage

First place

Dennis Harris

Peshtigo, Wis.

2022 Kenworth W900

Second place

Barry Kasdorf

Winnipeg, MB, Canada

2023 Peterbilt 389X

$1,000 from Shell Rotella

Third place

John Fabris

Belle Fourche, S.D.

2018 Kenworth T880

Tractor Division

First place

Patrick Lahr

Denison, Iowa

2022 Peterbilt 389

Second place

Truett and Crystal Novosad

College Station, Texas

2007 Peterbilt 379

Third place

Richard Rukstalis

Morton, Ill.

2018 Kenworth T680

Tractor-trailer Division

First place

Cody Davis

Cokeville, Wyo.

2022 Kenworth W900L

Second place

Jake Bast

Shoshone, Idaho

2001 Peterbilt 379

Third place

Nichole Cheek

Rozet, Wyo.

2008 Peterbilt 389

Best Engine

Ben Overton

Winnipeg, MB, Canada

2022 Kenworth W9B

Best Chrome

Cody Davis

Cokeville, Wyo.

2022 Kenworth W900L

Steve Sturgess Best Theme Award

Truett & Crystal Novosad

College Station, Texas

2007 Peterbilt 379

Best Interior

Richard Rukstalis

Morton, Ill.

2018 Kenworth T680

Best Lights

Cody Davis

Cokeville, Wyo.

2022 Kenworth W900L

SuperRigs People’s Choice

Cody Davis

Cokeville, Wyo.

2022 Kenworth W900L LL

A truck lights contest was among the events and entertainment during the 41st annual SuperRigs competition. (Photo courtesy Shell Rotella)
Check out the Land Line truck show calendar of events.

