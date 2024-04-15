Podcast: What’s behind the increase in weigh-in-motion scales?

A lot of people assume that using CBD products is safe for truck drivers, but is that really the case? Plus, weigh stations are a regular part of life for truckers, but more and more scales are virtually invisible to those who drive over them. And finally, we’ll break down OOIDA’s concerns about the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of electronic logging devices on the heels of a research paper that shines a spotlight on them.
25:10 – Weigh-in-motion scales
40:24 – What’s being done to address ELD vulnerabilities?
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Truckers who want to volunteer for the Kansas DOT’s pay-by-the-mile pilot program can sign up here.
- The Tennessee DOT wants feedback on adding toll lanes to Interstate 24 in the Nashville area. You can take the survey here.
- You can nominate someone for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award online.
- If you have Wyoming’s 511 website bookmarked on your phone, the state says you need to update the bookmark to get the upgraded website.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in West Memphis, Ark. That’s located at Exit 4 off Interstate 55 and Exit 280 off Interstate 40. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Today’s headlines: Tens of thousands of Daimler trucks fall under a new recall
Plus, National Work Zone Awareness Week has begun, new details about the semi that crashed into a Texas DPS office and more news from the trucking industry.
CBD dangers
CBD – or cannabidiol – is an extract from the hemp plant, supposedly without the intoxicating effects of THC, the substance in marijuana that makes people high. So many people assume that as truck drivers, they’re safe to use CBD while on the road. But is that really the case? Dr. Toney Hudson of Interstate Health Clinics answers that question and others about CBD.
Weigh-in-motion scales
Weigh stations are a regular part of life for truck drivers, but more and more scales are virtually invisible to those who drive over them. Cam Morris of the Tennessee Department of Transportation talks about the state’s investment in weigh-in-motion scales.
What’s being done to address ELD vulnerabilities
Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office has some thoughts about a recent research paper out of Colorado State University that shines a light on the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of electronic logging devices.