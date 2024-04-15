Podcast: What’s behind the increase in weigh-in-motion scales?

A lot of people assume that using CBD products is safe for truck drivers, but is that really the case? Plus, weigh stations are a regular part of life for truckers, but more and more scales are virtually invisible to those who drive over them. And finally, we’ll break down OOIDA’s concerns about the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of electronic logging devices on the heels of a research paper that shines a spotlight on them.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – CBD Dangers

25:10 – Weigh-in-motion scales

40:24 – What’s being done to address ELD vulnerabilities?

Today’s headlines: Tens of thousands of Daimler trucks fall under a new recall

Plus, National Work Zone Awareness Week has begun, new details about the semi that crashed into a Texas DPS office and more news from the trucking industry.

CBD dangers

CBD – or cannabidiol – is an extract from the hemp plant, supposedly without the intoxicating effects of THC, the substance in marijuana that makes people high. So many people assume that as truck drivers, they’re safe to use CBD while on the road. But is that really the case? Dr. Toney Hudson of Interstate Health Clinics answers that question and others about CBD.

Weigh-in-motion scales

Weigh stations are a regular part of life for truck drivers, but more and more scales are virtually invisible to those who drive over them. Cam Morris of the Tennessee Department of Transportation talks about the state’s investment in weigh-in-motion scales.

What’s being done to address ELD vulnerabilities

Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office has some thoughts about a recent research paper out of Colorado State University that shines a light on the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of electronic logging devices.

