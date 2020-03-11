The annual Truck World exposition in Canada will be postponed until June because of concerns over the coronavirus, the show’s manager confirmed on Wednesday, March 11.

Thierry Quagliata, Truck World’s show manager, told Land Line that the show will now be June 4-6 at the International Centre near Toronto. The show had been scheduled for April 16-18.

Truck World sent a letter to exhibitors on March 11, informing them of the schedule change.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority, and we cannot take a wait-and-see approach in this global crisis,” Quagliata wrote.

“This is not a decision we made lightly. We spoke to many exhibitors and partners, and the overwhelming consensus was that postponing the show a couple of months was the right thing to do.”

The numbers

According to CNN as of Wednesday afternoon, COVID-19 or the coronavirus has infected more than 115,000 people worldwide and at least 1,000 in the United States. More than 4,200 deaths have been reported worldwide. As of March 10, Canada reported 93 cases of the coronavirus and one death.

The Truck World website said the show was expected to have more than 500 top industry suppliers and more than 15,000 industry professionals in a venue with more than 390,000 square feet of event space.

Quagliata said a news release regarding the schedule change would be released soon.