Convoy exceeds fundraising goal for Make-A-Wish

Entering their second year, organizers of the Southern Indiana Truck Convoy had one goal: to surpass last year’s donation total of $17,000 to the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

With the 2023 event in the books, the convoy did more than just exceed last year’s amount – it shattered it. This year, the convoy – held on Aug. 5 at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood, Ind. – saw 48 trucks participate while raising $53,000 for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Alfred Sellers is the president of the Southern Indiana Truck Convoy. He says in the late 1990s, his daughter was the recipient of a wish – a driving force behind Sellers wanting to help the organization that he says has a “special place” in his heart.

“Make-A-Wish has put thousands of smiles on the faces of many children and helped families forget their worries for a time,” Sellers told Land Line.

Sellers said part of the large donation was made possible because of a “major bidding war” for the lead truck spot between Batesville, Ind.-based Crum Trucking and Baylor Trucking of Milan, Ind. Ultimately, Baylor Trucking won that battle.

“It’s just an extremely worthy charity,” Brandon White, operations manager with Baylor Trucking, told Land Line. “There’s been multiple people that have been touched by that charity that we’ve known over the years, and it’s just a really good cause to participate in.”

In total, Baylor Trucking had 11 trucks at the event – with 10 in the convoy and another at the Touch-A-Truck portion of the event. White says the outpouring of support by Baylor employees was on par with his company’s vision.

“A lot of the people that were there are professional drivers that have been with us for a while and they know that it’s in our core values to do everything we can to give back,” White said. “I think everybody was extremely happy to be there. All the professional drivers were extremely proud to donate their time to be there in the morning and be a part of it.”

On top of raising funds for a worthy cause, the following drivers and companies walked away with various trophies for their contributions to the convoy:

Oldest truck – Baylor Trucking – 1963 C/O Freightliner

Oldest working truck – Josh Caseltine, S&S Excavation – 1993 C/O Peterbilt

Driver who traveled farthest to participate – Jerry Flincham of Fontana, CA., Baylor Trucking – 2,086 miles

Most trucks from one company – Baylor Trucking, 11

Drivers’ choice – Eduardo Andrade, Baylor Trucking

Katie Ferrell, director of marketing and communications for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, says that while the group has fulfilled a record number of wishes this year, there are still hundreds more left to grant.

“We’re filled with gratitude to have the support of truckers. They’re changing lives and giving local children and their families hope,” Ferrell told Land Line. “Now more than ever, the world needs the hope of a wish! We can’t grant wishes without generous people like them.”

As far as goals for next year’s convoy, Sellers says he and his team “would just like to build on what we have going, being able to help a great cause and have fun while doing it.” LL