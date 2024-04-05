Podcast: Most commonly overlooked maintenance items

While a lot of truckers are fanatics about maintaining their rigs, obvious things that should be taken care of are sometimes overlooked. We break down the most commonly overlooked maintenance items. Then, analysis of the EPA’s new emission standards for heavy trucks and FMCSA’s push to water down CDL training requirements. And finally, a look at a photo series dedicated to female truck drivers.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Commonly overlooked maintenance items

25:08 – EPA emission standards and CDL training requirements

40:23 – Sisters of the Road photo series

Today’s headlines: Maryland transportation officials talk next steps for replacing the Key Bridge

Plus, an Illinois truck driver faces charges in the death of a sheriff’s deputy, a truck carrying 100,000 salmon overturns near a creek in Oregon, plus more trucking news of the day.

Commonly overlooked maintenance items

A lot of truckers are fanatics about maintaining their rigs. And for good reason. Time spent sitting and waiting for a part or repair is time off the road, not earning money. But sometimes, some obvious things that should be taken care of are overlooked. Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia runs through the most commonly overlooked maintenance items.

EPA emission standards and CDL training requirements

The Environmental Protection Agency has pulled the trigger on the strictest federal truck emission standards we’ve ever seen. There are a whole host of implications. Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine break down what the new standards mean before delving into other news of the week.

Sisters of the Road photo series

A few female truck drivers were recently featured in a photo gallery that was displayed on the back of a trailer that toured across the United States. We caught up with one of them to discuss the exhibit, and how it felt to be featured in the Sisters of the Road photo series.

