Organizers of Indiana convoy to benefit Make-A-Wish hope to surpass 2022’s donation total

June 19, 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

Truckers in the Hoosier State are putting together a convoy for a great cause.

Now entering its second year, the Southern Indiana Truck Convoy is planned for Aug. 5 at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood, Ind.

Registration for the event is now open and all types of trucks are encouraged to join. The price to join the convoy is $50 per truck, with an auction being held to buy the chance for your truck to drive in the first, second, third or caboose positions. The winners of those auctions will be given a special banner to place on their trucks during the eveny. Additionally, the winner of the first place position will have their truck featured on the convoy’s website, flyers and Facebook page.

In 2022, the event raised $17,000 for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Alfred Sellers, convoy president, tells Land Line that this year’s fundraising goal is to simply beat what they did last year. He says that truckers will be the key to achieving that goal.

“The drivers are by far the most important part of the convoy,” Sellers told Land Line. “Without them, there is no convoy, there’s nothing for people to sponsor. Drivers are the heart of our convoy!”

On top of raising money for a great cause, drivers could also walk away with some bragging rights. Trophies will be awarded to convoy participants for the following categories:

  • Oldest truck
  • Oldest working truck
  • Driver who traveled farthest to participate
  • Most trucks from one company
  • Drivers’ choice

The inaugural event saw 52 trucks join the convoy. Sellers says they hope to have at least 75 trucks traveling along the 27-mile route through Southern Indiana.

In addition to the convoy, there will also be live music, food trucks and a silent auction. There also will be plenty of free fun for the kids, with games, bubbles, face-painting and a touch-a-truck experience.

You can find out more information about the event, donate to it, or register your truck here. LL

Land Line news can be sorted by state.

 

Related News

Rep. Kevin Kiley on labor nominee AB5

Indiana

Podcast: Rep. Kiley laments job losses from AB5

U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley talks about new developments with regard to AB5 in California and Julie Su’s nomination to lead the Labor Department.

By Mark Reddig | June 13

Truett and Crystal Novosad won Best of Show and $10,000 at Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wyo. (Photo courtesy Shell Rotella)

Features

Truett and Crystal Novosad take Best of Show honors at Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Best of Show at Shell Rotella SuperRigs went to Truett and Crystal Novosad, while Cody Davis earned the People’s Choice award.

By Land Line Staff | June 13

Features

OOIDA Board member among those honored for contributions to trucking industry

The American Truck Historical Society hosted their annual awards dinner in Reno, Nev. over the weekend. Find out who was honored at the event.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 12

2023 ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

Features

Annual truck show serves up a slice of trucking history

The 2023 ATHS National Convention and Truck Show is underway in Reno. Here’s what visitors can expect at the annual event and some photos.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 09