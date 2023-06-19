Organizers of Indiana convoy to benefit Make-A-Wish hope to surpass 2022’s donation total

Truckers in the Hoosier State are putting together a convoy for a great cause.

Now entering its second year, the Southern Indiana Truck Convoy is planned for Aug. 5 at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood, Ind.

Registration for the event is now open and all types of trucks are encouraged to join. The price to join the convoy is $50 per truck, with an auction being held to buy the chance for your truck to drive in the first, second, third or caboose positions. The winners of those auctions will be given a special banner to place on their trucks during the eveny. Additionally, the winner of the first place position will have their truck featured on the convoy’s website, flyers and Facebook page.

In 2022, the event raised $17,000 for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Alfred Sellers, convoy president, tells Land Line that this year’s fundraising goal is to simply beat what they did last year. He says that truckers will be the key to achieving that goal.

“The drivers are by far the most important part of the convoy,” Sellers told Land Line. “Without them, there is no convoy, there’s nothing for people to sponsor. Drivers are the heart of our convoy!”

On top of raising money for a great cause, drivers could also walk away with some bragging rights. Trophies will be awarded to convoy participants for the following categories:

Oldest truck

Oldest working truck

Driver who traveled farthest to participate

Most trucks from one company

Drivers’ choice

The inaugural event saw 52 trucks join the convoy. Sellers says they hope to have at least 75 trucks traveling along the 27-mile route through Southern Indiana.

In addition to the convoy, there will also be live music, food trucks and a silent auction. There also will be plenty of free fun for the kids, with games, bubbles, face-painting and a touch-a-truck experience.

You can find out more information about the event, donate to it, or register your truck here. LL

